Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 329,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $3,660,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

