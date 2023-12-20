Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to Overweight

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market cap of $567.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blend Labs by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.