Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.