WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

