William Richard White Sells 611 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $12,684.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

