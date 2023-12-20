Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 302 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 302 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $14,417.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,632.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WLFC opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

