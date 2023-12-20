Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 803 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $38,295.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,265.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

