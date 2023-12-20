Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 803 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $38,295.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,265.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
