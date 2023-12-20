Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 338 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $16,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,895.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Brian Richard Hole sold 948 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $45,248.04.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,378 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $65,771.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 52 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $2,471.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Brian Richard Hole sold 391 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $18,572.50.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.