WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

