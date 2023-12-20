Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $6,540,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 229,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

