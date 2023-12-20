Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Workday by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 37.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 171.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $844,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $273.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $279.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.58, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.