Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

