WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$205.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$211.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$187.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market cap of C$23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$183.97. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$152.92 and a 12-month high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9208968 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

