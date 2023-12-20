Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

XEL opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

