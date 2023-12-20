Zacks Research Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.