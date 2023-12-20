Zacks Research Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CPE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.53. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

