Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 6,965 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
