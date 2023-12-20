Zhang Financial LLC Buys 361 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

