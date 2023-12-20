Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.