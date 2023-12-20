Zhang Financial LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $181.27 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

