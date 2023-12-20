Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.4% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 8.6% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Shopify by 24.5% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.