Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

