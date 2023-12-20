Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

