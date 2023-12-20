Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,824 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zscaler stock opened at $224.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

