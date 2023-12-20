Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Syam Nair Sells 6,675 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS opened at $224.04 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

