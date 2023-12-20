ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 809800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.