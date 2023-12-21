1,033 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

