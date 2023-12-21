1,033 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPFree Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

