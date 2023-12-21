109,430 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,430 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Transocean by 2,841.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Transocean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 114,765 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

