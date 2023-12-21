10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $110,060.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38.

On Monday, October 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 21 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $829.50.

10x Genomics stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.88.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

