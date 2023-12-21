11,611 Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $299.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

