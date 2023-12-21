11,648 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.