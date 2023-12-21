11,851 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

