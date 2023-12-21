13,663 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $127.80 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.