1,474 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

