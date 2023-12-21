150,589 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

