1,538 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.