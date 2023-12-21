155 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $196,076,165. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $354.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.