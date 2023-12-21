17,563 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

