17,563 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

