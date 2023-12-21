17,915 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 91,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

