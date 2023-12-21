18,308 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $2,824,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 184.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $83.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

