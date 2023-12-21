1,953 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 492,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $951.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

