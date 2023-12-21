21,387 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Shares of HES opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

