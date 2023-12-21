21,861 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

