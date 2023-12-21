24,596 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

