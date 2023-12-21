25,528 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 15,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

