28,260 Shares in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,396,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 790,234.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 616,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,340,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.