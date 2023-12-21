3,165 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $539.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.37 and a 200 day moving average of $480.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

