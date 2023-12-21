3,165 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

