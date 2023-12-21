41,006 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.41.

CNC stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

